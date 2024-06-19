Is Kitchen Nightmares coming back for Season 9? Reports explained

There has been a lot of conflicting information regarding Kitchen Nightmares Season 9, so let’s set the record straight.

Kitchen Nightmares is easily one of the most popular food shows ever. The series, which lasted for seven years, showcases superstar chef Gordon Ramsay and his quest to help failing restaurants.

Most of the episodes have gone on to become iconic moments in reality TV history, the best example being the chaos of Amy’s Baking Company.

In 2023, it was revealed that it had been revived by Fox for an eighth season, which was shocking.

The show brought back the same exact format: Gordon meets with owners of restaurants that are quickly going bankrupt and does his best to save them from closing.

After attempting to save eight restaurants in its revamped premiere season, now the question is whether or not that was the Kitchen Nightmares finale.

Did FOX only bring the show back for one last season, or can fans expect more episodes?

In May 2024, Cinemaholic reported that FOX allegedly renewed the series for a second season.

“Ramsay is currently on the lookout for restaurants in New Orleans, Houston, and Austin that will benefit from his expertise and professional assistance, confirming more episodes,” the outlet shared.

However, the network has yet to make an official renewal announcement, so this is mere speculation or an inside scoop that no one can confirm at this time.

While the patience of its fanbase is thinning, Gordon currently has his hands full with multiple projects on air, including Food Stars alongside Lisa Vanderpump and the ever-popular Masterchef.

However, all the restaurants Gordon visited in Season 8 are still operating today, so maybe that’s all the proof of success FOX needs to keep it going, with or without the chef involved.