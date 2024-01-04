Here’s where you can watch Next Level Chef Season 3

Watching Next Level Chef Season 3 when it premieres is easier than ever. Here’s how you can watch and stream it.

Are you ready for another binge-worthy cooking show starring Gordon Ramsay as the lead?

Gordon’s been part of a long list of cooking competition shows over the course of his impressive career in the food industry.

As of now, it’s time for Next Level Chef Season 3 to have its moment. Here’s where you can watch the show.

Watch Next Level Chef on Fox and Hulu

A special preview of Next Level Chef Season 3 airs on Fox on Sunday at 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST. After that, viewers can tune into the show on Thursday nights at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST.

Each episode will then be available for streaming the following day on Hulu. Making the show available on for streaming Hulu is a big win for people who have busy schedules.

What to expect on Next Level Chef Season 3

The three mentors in charge of running the show are Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais.

These mentors will guide the events of the show to make sure all of the contestants are pulling their weight.

According to Next Level Chef‘s official X page, Season 3 is set to be incredibly intense. On December 20, 2023, they posted, “It’s time we up the stakes. Don’t miss the #NextLevelChef Season 3 premiere [on] January 28 on @FOXTV!”

On December 20, 2023, the X page also posted, “Who’s ready to take 2024 to the next level NextLevelChef Season 3 premieres in ONE MONTH on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu!”

The teaser trailer showcases a luxurious kitchen with multiple levels, gladiator-style auditions, burning fire flames, and large group of hopeful chefs who look ready to compete.