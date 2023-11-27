Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hughes fuels Tommy Fury breakup rumors with no engagement ring

After spending a few years together and having a daughter, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae might be the next Love Island couple to call it quits.

One of the main couples to come from the Love Island franchise so far is Molly Mae Hughes and Tommy Fury. They were the runner-ups of UK Season 5 and have been together ever since.

In July 2022, the two announced they were expecting their first child, and welcomed their daughter Bambi into the world in January 2023. After starting a family, the couple made their relationship even more official with an engagement.

However, now that Tommy is away from Molly and Bambi for training camp, fans are starting to worry that they are separating.

INSTAGRAM: mollymae

Did Love Island’s Molly Mae and Tommy Fury break up?

On November 26, Daily Mail shared a picture of Molly Mae out and about with Bambi – but she didn’t have her engagement ring on.

To make matters worse, the outlet also reported that Tommy was out partying with singer Chris Brown and captured a photo of a mystery woman touching Tommy’s face.

There quickly became an entire Love Island Reddit thread dedicated to their relationship.

One fan wrote, “I love Molly and I really hope the best for her and Tommy. The headlines make me so sad for her, truth or not it must be hard.”

Another fan wrote, “He needs to drop some of those cultural norms of his and be there for her. Who knows she could be going through postpartum on top of everything else and have no idea if he’s not around to see how’s she doing.”

The couple hasn’t addressed these new photos as of yet.

To stay updated on Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.