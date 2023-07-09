What happened to Morgan Lolar from Temptation Island Season 1?

The reality TV show Temptation Island introduced the world to Morgan Lolar back in 2019. What is the Season 1 star up to now?

Morgan Lolar made her reality TV debut in Season 1 of Temptation Island. She didn’t enter the season as a member of a couple. Instead, she was a single bombshell in hopes of starting a new relationship.

And, her mission was a success. Kind of. She ended up falling for Evan Smith, who left his girlfriend Kaci Campbell.

The two started dating and got engaged. Yet, in 2020, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

So, what is she up to now? Is she still in the public eye? Is she currently in a relationship? Here is everything we know about the reality TV star.

What happened to Temptation Island’s Morgan Lolar?

She is still in the public eye. In fact, Morgan is a very successful model. She recently walked in the 2023 Miami Fashion Week.

The model constantly posts photos of herself to her 100,000 Instagram followers.

If you were wondering what happened between her and Evan, Morgan has posted several videos about their relationship on her YouTube channel.

To give you a hint, they did not split on good terms. Back in 2020, she revealed information about their relationship fallout on a US Weekly podcast.

She said, “He didn’t work the entire time that he lived with me for almost a year and a half. I supported him financially and his excuse for abruptly leaving two days before we were supposed to move to L.A. was that he needed to go ‘work’ to be able to pay me back.”

Judging by her Instagram profile, Morgan doesn’t seem to currently be in a relationship. So, maybe it’s time for her to make her Temptation Island comeback.

