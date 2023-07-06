Which Temptation Island couples are still together?

Temptation Island has often resulted in the separation of its contending couples, with only a handful leaving together hand in hand. But how many have stayed together after filming wrapped and where are they now?

Temptation Island is a reality TV dating show that tests troubled relationships by placing them with a group of singles to live side by side with. The end goal is to determine whether the person they arrived with is their “forever match”.

More often than not, the show has resulted in heartbreak, with couples choosing to either leave alone or try a new relationship with someone met on the island.

However, since the show’s revamp in 2019, some have managed to resist temptation and stick true to their original boo. But where are all the couples now that the cameras have stopped rolling and which have survived the test of time?

Luckily, we have all the answers.

Javen Butler and Shari Ligons

Instagram: shaaarrri Shari and Javen posted together on Instagram with their relationship looking strong

These high school sweethearts from season 1 of the show’s revamp are still going strong and even run a podcast and YouTube channel together.

Javen and Shari came to Temptation Island to test whether their childhood bond was enough to survive the temptations of adulthood. Despite having dealt with cheating before the show (we’re looking at you, Javen), the couple ultimately got engaged during the season’s final bonfire.

In 2020, the couple seemed to run into some trouble and allegedly called off their engagement after cheating accusations were made against Shari. But the two have since worked things out.

As of today, the couple still posts on various social media platforms together and are going strong. However, they have yet to tie the knot.

Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson

Instagram: thomas_gipson Chelsea and Thomas look happy together on Instagram

Viewers of the show were shocked when this couple chose to stay together after a season of mistrust and crossed boundaries, and it seems the two have continued to defy expectations.

Coming to Temptation Island’s season 3 to resolve their trust issues, Chelsea and Thomas failed to stay faithful to one another. Both shared kisses with other singles during their season in attempts to get back at one another, leaving fans certain that this was one doomed relationship.

But they ultimately chose to stay together, admitting in a reunion episode that their trust issues were still adamant. Though it seems they may have overcome this, with the couple still regularly posting together on Instagram.

Chelsea has also cleared the air about the couple’s experiences on the show via an Instagram live, “The producers gave us a lot of sh*t about that, basically, about not giving them enough. We had producers in our ears, and there’s a lot of pressure and alcohol.”

Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk

Fox Television Studios The couple were not able to overcome the issues within their relationship.

Insecurity and expectations were the key themes of this couples time on Temptation Island and it seems they were not able to overcome the hurdles of their relationship.

Erin and Corey had a rocky relationship during their time in season 3. Although they initially chose to stay together at the final bonfire, Erin ended things when the reunion exposed Corey for having been untruthful about a date night shared with Amanda Spain-Butts.

The couple decided to give their relationship a second chance but broke up again in July 2021, as confirmed by Erin on the It’s Tempting podcast.

Although details weren’t given, she said, “There was something that happened in July that solidified us not being together and us never getting back together.”

Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen

Instagram: kris_ivette Kristen and Julian have officially tied the knot

As arguably the strongest couple in season 3, it’s no surprise that Kristen and Julian are still together — in fact, the two are now married.

While other couples struggled not to give in to temptation, Kristen and Julian used their time on the show to work on themselves and learn how to be better partners for one another. Julian unsurprisingly popped the big question during the final bonfire, and Kristen said yes.

The two officially tied the knot in July 2022 and even invited some of their fellow castmates to the wedding.

The couple shared many photos from the big day on Instagram and have recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger

Fox Television Studios Fans were hopeful that the couple would stay together, but they have since ended things.

The latest season of Temptation Island saw every couple break up by the reunion — that is, all but one. But it seems happily-ever-after is still out of the question.

Iris and Luke were another couple facing trust issues on Temptation Island but seemed to have worked things out with a proposal taking place at the final bonfire.

Happily engaged with wedding plans on the horizon, fans were excited to see what was next for the pair. But it seems things have not ended well and the couple has since officially split.

Speaking on the It’s Tempting podcast, Iris said Luke broke up with her after deciding to travel the world and he wanted to “explore other people”.

She said, “It’s so crazy, he’s just like ‘I don’t want to mess up or cheat on you, and I feel like we just deserve to see what’s out there’… He literally gaslit me!”

