Temptation Island: Where is Evan Smith now?

Temptation Island season 1 introduced viewers to Evan Smith, following his journey up until his dramatic proposal to Morgan Lolar. But what has happened since and where is Evan now?

Reality TV show Temptation Island lived up to its name in season 1 when Evan Smith chose to end things with his then-girlfriend Kaci Campbell.

Instead, Evan left the show engaged to Virginia-based real estate agent, Morgan Lolar. Morgan joined Temptation Island as one of the hot singles, and the two formed a connection despite Evan’s relationship with Kaci.

Now that many years have passed, fans are wondering where Evan is now and what just happened to his engagement.

USA Network Evan Smith joined Temptation Island for the first season of its reboot.

Coming on the show as Los Angeles-based high school sweethearts, Evan and Kaci’s story was heartbreaking to watch. Kaci had pressured Evan to commit to her and pop the big question but despite intending to prove his loyalty, Evan quickly gave in to temptation.

He ultimately dumped Kaci at the final bonfire after she begged him to choose her. Instead, he then went on to propose to Morgan but the two broke up publicly in 2020 amidst cheating allegations.

Evan later shared with fans during an Instagram Q&A that his mental health was “pretty awful” following the split.

While he didn’t confirm or deny the cheating allegations, he did state, “Every relationship has its highs and its lows. In all honesty. The lows mostly stem from my end. Working on a whole lot right now. I need it.”

He has since been sharing his life with fans via Instagram, where he seems to be keeping busy at the gym and partying it up in Vegas.

