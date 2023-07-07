Is Temptation Island on Netflix?

Want to watch Temptation Island on Netflix? Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the popular reality show.

Temptation Island has become known as the most ‘spicy’ reality show on TV at the moment, where couples are challenging their relationships by staying in a house of single people, while they try their best to remain faithful to their partner.

The show originally was a Fox production, airing for three seasons from 2001 to 2003. But due to a low number of viewers, the show got canceled. But in 2019, USA Network decided to give the reality dating show another shot.

The show has become a big success in the USA as it’s currently in its fifth season, where four couples have taken on the challenge.

But is it available to watch on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Temptation Island streaming on Netflix?

No, Temptation Island is not available on Netflix. All the previous four seasons of the revival, as well as the current fifth season, of Temptation Island are streaming on Peacock. The show also airs on the USA Network every Wednesday night.

For the three first seasons from 2001 to 2003, they used to be available to watch on Hulu, but have now been removed and aren’t available to watch anywhere online.

For viewers outside the US, you can learn how to watch the show here.

