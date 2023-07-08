What happened to Kaci Campbell from Temptation Island Season 1?

The reality TV show Temptation Island introduced the world to Kaci Campbell years ago. What is the Season 1 star up to now?

Kaci Campbell rose to fame in the first season of Temptation Island back in 2019. She entered the show with her then-boyfriend, Evan Smith.

However, the temptation ultimately got the best of him. He ended up leaving with another girl, leaving Kaci single.

So, what is she up to now? Is she still in the public eye? Is she currently in a relationship? Here is everything we know about the reality TV star.

What happened to Temptation Island’s Kaci Campbell?

Even though she hasn’t been on the show since her Season 1 debut, Kaci’s life still revolves around Temptation Island.

She is currently the host of her own podcast called It’s Tempting. In each episode, she reviews an episode of the series and gives her opinions of each dramatic moment.

“In this drama filled podcast, Kaci will be recapping all seasons & episodes of Temptation Island….giving insider info & firsthand accounts on what this wild, unconventional (some might even say traumatic) experience is all about,” the podcast description reads.

She has even had a few guests from the show make appearances, including Nicole Kay from Season 1 and Season 4’s Iris Jardiel.

Kaci also has a separate podcast titled My Living Room Couch. While it isn’t about Temptation Island, she has discussed other reality TV shows. One of her latest episodes was her opinion of the Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Scandoval’.

Judging by her Instagram profile, Kaci doesn’t seem to currently be in a relationship. So, maybe it’s time for her to make her Temptation Island comeback.

To stay updated on all things Temptation Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.