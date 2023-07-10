What happened to Ben Knobloch from Temptation Island Season 2?

Reality TV fans met Ben Knobloch on Season of Temptation Island back in 2019. What is the Season 1 star up to now?

Ben Knobloch rose to fame in Season 2 of Temptation Island. In an effort to save his relationship with his girlfriend Ashley Howard, they made their reality TV debut together.

But they were no match for the show’s tempting ways. The two ultimately split up on bad terms and went their separate ways after a few months together.

So, what is he up to now? Is he still in the public eye? Is he currently in a relationship? Here is everything we know about the reality TV star.

What happened to Temptation Island’s Ben Knobloch?

Since his breakup with Ashley, Ben has been able to move on with someone new. In fact, he recently got engaged.

In January he proposed to his now-fiancée Megan, who is known as Powerlifting Barbie on social media. Judging by his social media, the couple has been together since at least January 2020.

One of Ben’s biggest hobbies is hunting. He constantly shares photos of himself in full camouflage with his Instagram followers.

Ben also launched his very own leather bag company Exfil Leather. The aim of the brand is to provide for the military.

“After years of military service, operating in some of the most austere environments on Earth, I know that quality gear can be the difference between mission success or failure, and at the extreme end, life or death. My passion is to provide the tools necessary to assault through the objective, slip away unnoticed, and look good doing it,” writes Ben on the brand website.

