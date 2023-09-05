Margot reveals what Luke said in text message after his Below Deck Down Under firing

Below Deck Down Under’s Luke Jones is trying to get on Margot’s good side after the filmed sexual misconduct situation.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 so far was between Bosun Luke Jones and Stewardess Margot Sisson.

While unconscious in her cabin, Luke got into her room and attempted to get in bed with her. Who knows what could have happened that night if production had not stepped in and forcibly tried to get him out? Captain Jason Chambers later fired him, and Luke became the first crew member let go this season.

Besides his fellow fired co-star Stewardess Laura Bileskane, as well as his girlfriend trying to defend his actions, Luke hasn’t even given out a public apology yet (not that fans would accept it). Nevertheless, viewers thought this was the last they would hear from him on the show. And they were wrong.

Margot revealed in Episode 14 that Luke sent her a text message in what would have been a few days after the incident.

According to her, his message said that he apologized for not reaching out as soon as the situation occurred and would like to talk to her about it further on the phone.

It’s unclear whether Margot will take him up on that offer and give him a chance to speak with her. Or if she simply ignores his message and leaves him in the dust because she needs to focus on work. Either way, viewers will be sure to get the answer in the coming episodes.

