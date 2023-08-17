What time does Temptation Island Season 5 air?

What time do new episodes of Temptation Island air? Also, when does the Season 5 reunion special come on?

The fifth season of Temptation Island is coming to a close, and it has arguably been one of the most tumultuous seasons yet. After the contestants got to know the singles inside the villa, big decisions had to be made.

Would the cast mates leave the island with their original partners? Or would they take the leap with their new lovers?

For most of the contestants, these questions are still yet to be answered. But fans want to know how they can tune into all the drama. What time does Temptation Island air?

Temptation Island Season 5 air time on the USA Network

Temptation Island Season 5 episodes air every Wednesday on the USA Network at 9 p.m. EST. Fans can also stream these episodes on Peacock the following day.

As of now, there are only two episodes left until Season 5 wraps up. Viewers still have the second part of the bonfire to anticipate where all of the burning questions are finally going to be answered.

Will Vanessa and Roberto be able to solve their differences and make it work? Does Great choose Paris or Nafeesha to leave the island with? Can Kaitlin ever forgive Hall for breaking off their engagement?

After the second part of the final bonfire, which is set to air on August 23rd, the following episode will be dedicated to the reunion special. The reunion airs on the same night, occurring right after the final bonfire part 2, at 10 p.m. EST.

While it seems like the show can’t possibly reach more dramatic levels than it already has, the sneak peek promo for episode 11 is filled with shocking bombshell surprises. According to the trailer for Season 5 episode 11, one of the contestants might be pregnant.

Fans expressed their shock at this news, taking to the official Temptation Island Reddit thread to discuss the next two episodes.

“OMG THE REUNION PROMO!” one fan wrote.

“These final bonfires seem like they are going to be a train wreck,” another added, “and I’m here for it.”

