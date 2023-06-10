Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz criticizes Sandoval for making a “big mess”

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is not happy with Tom Sandoval’s decisions. And he just made it known.

The toms are fighting. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have always defended each other on Vanderpump Rules, no matter what.

In fact, Schwartz was one of the only people who weren’t coming for Sandoval during the intense 3-part Season 10 reunion.

But, a recent podcast appearance may have just revealed Schwartz’s real reaction to the scandal.

What did Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz say about Sandoval?

On June 8, Schwartz was a guest on When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, who were both formerly on the show.

In it, they addressed the elephant in the room, which is the scandal, and how Tom feels about Sandoval’s actions.

Not only have they been close friends for years, but they are also the co-owners of two restaurants: TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Schwartz said, “He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him… I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in awhile.”

The reality TV star also made it clear that he has no idea whether or not Sandoval and Raquel are still together.

He said, “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets.”

While they did break up not too long ago, Tom was seen on the phone with her after their split.

As far as the future of Tom and Tom’s relationship and business together, only time will tell. Neither has announced if they are set to return for Season 11.

