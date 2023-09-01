Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval performs benefit concert for Maui fires

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 just performed a charity event in LA to benefit victims of the Maui fires, and some of his co-stars attended.

Scandoval aside, there is so much drama going on in the Vanderpump Rules universe. Currently, fans are dealing with the messy Raquel Leviss and Bethany Frankel podcast episode that stirred up quite a reaction from the Season 10 cast. There’s also the Raquel diss track that Scheana Shay just released not too long ago.

Article continues after ad

All that being said, a refresher of good news is definitely needed for the VP fanbase. And Tom Sandoval surprisingly gave it to us.

Article continues after ad

Did Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval just do something good?

Last night, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras performed in Los Angeles. And it wasn’t just a regular concert; proceeds from the event went to the Hawaii Community Foundation to aid those affected by the devastating Maui fires.

His Vanderpump co-stars Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy were both in attendance to share their support. It also seemed as though Season 11 was filming as the event was taking place, due to the camera crew seen outside of the venue.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Even though he and his band mostly do covers of popular songs, Tom did perform his iconic single T.I.P, which features his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in the music video. In fact, the video was being played on stage while he was singing.

Article continues after ad

And don’t worry, he was wearing his signature neon light-up jacket during the entire performance.

Needless to say, whether you are a fan of Tom Sandoval or not, putting all of the drama aside for a good cause was respectable. Maybe he is back on the road to a good reputation. Only time will tell.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.