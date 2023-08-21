VPR cast reacts to Raquel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel

The cast of Vanderpump Rules have revealed their thoughts on Raquel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel where she shared in-depth about her side of the Scandoval drama.

VPR’s Raquel Leviss, who now goes by Rachel, recently opened up in an explosive interview with RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel about her side of the Scandoval.

Leviss, who was in mental health treatment for two months before breaking her silence, has sent shock waves through the reality TV realm, as her claims on Frankel’s podcast have been called out by various VPR cast mates.

Not only have Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute commented on the content of Leviss’ interview, but her ex, Tom Sandoval, has also weighed in on the matter.

When Leviss broke her silence about the Sandoval scandal on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, ‘Just B With Bethenny,’ shockwaves were sent all over the BravoTV nation.

Leviss, who claimed she never received compensation for the drama that gave VPR some of its best ratings ever, was called out by Vanderpump herself for lying, saying, “I think she got very well paid. I think she got paid $361,000.”

Others like Maloney took to her Instagram story to troll the many claims Leviss’ made, captioning her video, “Can’t figure out why,” while she said out loud, “So, you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f-ck you lying?’ Anyways, that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

VPR alums like Doute even shared her thoughts on Leviss’ interview, saying that although all of Leviss’ claims weren’t true, that some of them were, taking to her IG story to say, “Rachel is not lying… she is telling some truths.”

Doute then continued to defend herself from Leviss’ allegations that Doute was offered ‘hush money’ over her tumultuous five-year relationship with Sandoval, saying, “But also, you guys, for realsies, there’s no opportunity, no new anything that I was given, like, to silence me or as hush money or anything like that.”

Not only did Leviss’ castmates comment on her interview with Frankel, but her ex Sandoval did, as well. As Sandoval was approached by Paparazzi while out in public, he chimed in on the matter, saying that he was too “busy” to listen to Frankel’s podcast featuring his ex-girlfriend Leviss.

Although Sandoval hasn’t listened to the podcast yet, he did admit that he should listen to it, saying, “I don’t know. No comment, actually. I gotta like, hear this podcast.”

Sandoval then said “I can’t comment on that either,” after being asked when the last time was that he and Leviss spoke.

Though Leviss has confirmed her exit from VPR, the cast continues to film, as Season 11 is set to air later this year or at the beginning of 2024.

Fans of Doute also will be able to catch up with the VPR alum soon, as she, Jax Taylor, and Brittney Cartwright will be having their own spin-off series on BravoTV. However, the premiere date of Doute’s spin-off is also to be determined.