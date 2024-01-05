Vanderpump Rules fans accuse Tom of copying Ariana with Lifetime movie role

Tom Sandoval has landed a new role in a Lifetime movie, but Vanderpump Rules fans think he’s trying to compete with Ariana.

Tom Sandoval is looking to repair his reputation after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

The reality star was on the outs with most of the Vanderpump Rules cast after the news of “Scandoval” became public.

Since the affair happened, Tom has taken every opportunity possible to gain positive exposure.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom is set to appear in a new Lifetime movie called “Tall, Dark and Dangerous,” premiering on February 8. He will be playing a man whose identity was stolen by his former roommate to win the heart of a girl he met on a dating app.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Vanderpump Rules

On Instagram, user ‘bravobravobravobri’ shared the news about Tom’s new Lifetime movie and wrote, “Looks like he’s following in Ariana’s footsteps.”

The fan was referring to the fact that Tom’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix also starred in a Lifetime movie called “Buying Back My Daughter” in October.

“He will always be 100 steps behind Ariana,” another fan commented on the post.

A different fan replied and said, “Following in Ariana’s footsteps???…um No.”

Although fans are mocking Tom’s latest acting gig, this isn’t the first time he’s been in a Lifetime movie.

In 2020, he played a handyman in the movie “The Wrong Real Estate Agent,” also directed by Vivica A. Fox, who will be directing “Tall, Dark and Dangerous.”

Before Tom makes his return to to Lifetime, viewers can watch him on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, where he’ll have a lot to answer for following “Scandoval.”

This season could be a pivotal one for Tom, depending on how the storylines play out and which cast members choose to forgive him.

Tall, Dark and Dangerous airs Thursday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime.