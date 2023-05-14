Guardians Of the Galaxy 3 star Karen Gillan weighs in on Vanderpump Rules “Scandoval”

Karen Gillan from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 just unexpectedly shared her thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cheating drama.

Karen is most known for her role as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She reprised her character in the recent GOTG 3.

In addition to being a talented actress, she is also an avid reality TV fan. Specifically, she is a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules.

Karen recently shared her view on the Season 10 cheating scandal between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

What did Karen Gillan say about the Vanderpump Rules “Scandoval”?

Karen recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She was joined by Vanderpump star Katie Maloney.

While on the show, she was questioned about Tom cheating on Ariana with Raquel Leviss. When asked about whether or not the affair-couple will continue their relationship, Karen had some thoughts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said that, “So, if it wasn’t for his history, I would say that this is gonna crash and burn as quickly as it started. But with him, I could actually just see him falling into a years long thing again. And then, I’m sorry, but maybe just repeating the pattern.”

The actress also shared what she wants to be addressed the most in the upcoming reunion.

She said that, “I just want more clarity on the whole Scandoval thing. Like the timeline, and how this happened, and all of that.”

Tom has not publicly responded to Karen’s comments as of yet. Part 1 of the highly-anticipated Season 10 reunion is set to premiere on May 24th.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules, the Season 10 reunion, and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.