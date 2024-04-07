Vanderpump Rules Season 11 star spotted in old episode of The Office

Before becoming Tom Sandoval’s assistant on Vanderpump Rules, Ann Maddox had a minor role in Season 4 of The Office.

One of the newer stars of Vanderpump Rules is none other than Ann Maddox. After a tumultuous tenth season because of the infamous Scandoval, Tom hired Ann as his assistant to help him with his daily life and work as a mediator between him and Ariana since they are still sharing the same home.

Ann made her reality TV debut in Season 11, and now that she is in the limelight, fans are going to put their detective hats on to learn more and more about her.

From her family life to whether she’s single or seeing someone, nothing is off-limits for VPR sleuths. The first thing that they’ve managed to figure out is that while this might be Ann’s first season on Vanderpump, this isn’t her first TV show.

On April 6, a VPR fan took to Reddit to share with the rest of the fandom that Ann is an actress and starred in The Office.

It was a fairly minor role, as she was credited for playing a telemarketer in one episode in Season 4.

According to her IMDB page, Ann has also made appearances in other comedies like The Real O’Neals and 2 Broke Girls.

She’s still pursuing acting since her most recent credit is from a 2024 short film. Maybe VPR is her ticket to getting more major roles down the line? Or is she already working on a new acting gig? Ann did tease that she is about to move on to a new job, but hasn’t stated what it is.

“I am very excited about it. I can’t quite share with you what that is yet, but keep watching the show to find out,” she told The Daily Dish.