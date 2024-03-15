Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion: Release window, cast, more

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024. With 11 episodes and a cast reunion on its way, here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix special announced to air in April.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion aired when every eye in the reality TV world was invested in Scandoval and fans simply couldn’t wait to find out what would happen next.

Similarly, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 became highly anticipated because viewers were curious to see Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix filming together, even after their scandal.

Season 11 was messy, with the cast trying to rebuild their relationships and friendships. As the season finished up, fans wondered if there would be a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion.

Will there be a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion?

Will there be a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion? Well, Bravo hasn’t officially announced the details of a 2024 season reunion, but fans can anticipate one after the season’s finale.

The last episode of the reality show was announced to air on April 9, 2024, so if there is a season reunion, it will most likely happen a week later.

The nearest expected date would be April 16, 2024, and the season special would be available to watch on Bravo or on their streaming site Peacock.

Who would be joining the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion?

Along with Tom and Ariana’s juicy drama, Season 11 gave us Scheana Shay overcoming her insecurities, Katie Maloney exploring single life, and Lala’s adoption journey.

Fans can expect all the Season 11 cast to come together at the reunion for spicier drama. The line-up would include: