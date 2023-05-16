Vanderpump Rules’ Randall Emmett gets exposed in new documentary

Move aside Scandoval. A new documentary about Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé Randall Emmett is the newest Vanderpump Rules drama.

Besides being a successful Hollywood producer, Randall is known in the reality TV world for being the ex-fiancé of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

He made several appearances on the show with Lala, with whom he has one child. The couple ultimately split after she accused him of cheating.

The biggest drama in the VR world recently has been around the Tom and Ariana cheating scandal. But a brand new trailer has unveiled a different scandal that puts Randall in front and center.

What is the Vanderpump Rules Randall Emmett documentary?

A new trailer about Randall Emmett was released on May 15. Specifically, it centers around a 90-minute documentary that details his life behind the scenes. And not in a good way.

It was exposed in the trailer that there have been several lawsuits brought up against him. Over 30, to be exact. A few of his assistants are also expected to come forward and reveal the truth about the reality TV star.

“How could I not have been smarter? Like, I beat myself up daily. How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders on, and not wanting to see red flags?” says Lala in the trailer.

Besides Lala, none of the other Vanderpump stars seemed to be attached to the documentary. And none of the cast have reacted to the trailer on social media.

The official title of the documentary is The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump. It is set to premiere on May 22 on Hulu, two days before the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion kicks off on Bravo

