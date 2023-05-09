Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent says she wants “no partner” in life

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has shared her two cents on her love life, amidst the Scandoval drama.

Lala started making appearances on Vanderpump Rules back in Season 4.

Now a series regular, she is one of the most successful cast members on the show. She currently has 2 million Instagram followers and nearly 1 million likes on Tik Tok.

The biggest drama in the current season around Season 10 is the cheating scandal between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, both of which Lala has worked with for years.

The reality TV star recently spoke about her personal love life and how she feels about making a romantic commitment.

What did Lala from Vanderpump Rules say about her love life?

Yesterday, Lala talked about where she stands with relationships on her Instagram story.

She posted it in response to the news that former Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak just filled for divorce from her husband of several years.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lala said, “It just puts another co-sign on what I want in my life. Which is, no partner. No partner. Nope, not happening.”

The Vanderpump also noted that the chance of a partner being honest with her is a liability.

She said that, “I can control me, I can’t control other people, right?” When you tell me, here’s an intimate partner. Maybe you’ll last forever. Maybe they’ll tell you everything all the time. That says to me: liability. I don’t like liabilities.”

Her most recent public relationship was with Randall Emmett, who appeared on the show with her. The couple welcomed a child, her daughter Ocean, in 2021. They split the same year.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.