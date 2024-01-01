Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss shows gratitude to her fans for “second chance”

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss had a lot to reflect on in 2023, and opened up in an Instagram post celebrating New Years.

The year 2023 was a life-changing one for Raquel Leviss following the drama surrounding “Scandoval.”

After her secretive months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, who was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix, Raquel became isolated from most of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Now, the former SUR waitress is trying to change her image by referring back to her birth name Rachel and hosting a new podcast called “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel calls 2023 the “hardest year yet”

Raquel celebrated New Years by sharing a reflective post on Instagram. “2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet. My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help,” she wrote.

The reality star added, “Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life.”

Raquel gave a shoutout to the people who were supportive through her “darkest days,” noting that she would always “remember and “cherish” them, and is grateful for getting a “second chance.”

Vanderpump Rules fans surprisingly praised Raquel in the comments of her post. “Onward and upward baby!! I’m so proud of you. Happy New Year!” one fan wrote.

“Everyone deserves grace and a second chance,” another chimed in.

Even though Raquel had a negative reputation after the news of “Scandoval” was revealed, she’s taken time to heal and has been able to tell her side of the story from her perspective.

Raquel can go into the year 2023 with a new outlook on life and support from her followers.