Vanderpump Rules’ Lala denies “out of context” she’s jealous of Ariana

Lala Kent is fed up with the theory that she is jealous of her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend Ariana Madix.

The official trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 dropped not too long ago, and fans are still trying to sort through everything that was shown.

From the love triangle that includes exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, to Schwartz also admitting that he kissed Scheana Shay at some point in their friendship, this season couldn’t come soon enough.

Another tea spill in the video was when Lala Kent was venting about Ariana Madix.

There was one point in the clip when she said, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!”

This led viewers to instantly label Lala as jealous of Ariana’s fame, which has now prompted a response from the reality TV star.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Did Vanderpump Rules’ Lala respond to Season 11 trailer?

On December 15, a VPR fan reposted an Amazon livestream that Lala did on Reddit.

During the clip, Lala addressed the buzzing quote from the trailer and instantly denied the label.

“I am so happy for her and I am so proud of her,” she shares, also doubling down by adding “she deserves everything that is coming her way.”

Judging from the Reddit comments, viewers weren’t thrilled that Lala has already spoiled the Season 11 drama.

One fan wrote, “The trailers are supposed to entice us to watch… I do not want to hear everyone defend their small clips before we have any context.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I wish they’d stop dissecting the trailer before the show even airs.”

Nonetheless, Season 11 is set to premiere on January 30.

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.