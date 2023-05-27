Vanderpump Rules producer addresses Raquel Leviss pregnancy rumors

Is Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 pregnant? One of the producers from the show just told it all.

The “Scandoval” from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has been the main topic in reality TV.

Since Tom Sandoval was willing to cheat on his long-term girlfriend Ariana with her close friend, Raquel Leviss, viewers think that anything is possible.

In fact, their short relationship led fans to believe that Raquel might get pregnant by Tom Sandoval. This would hands-down be one of the most unexpected reality TV news stories of 2023.

Article continues after ad

Well, all of the pregnancy rumors were just addressed by one of the show’s producers.

Is Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules pregnant?

Alex Baskin – the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules – recently responded to the rumor about Raquel Leviss being pregnant. He spoke with Page Six and discussed what he had heard.

Alex said, “The pregnancy one was wild. She’s not pregnant by the way.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The producer went on to discuss the fact that Raquel had recently sought mental health treatment as a result of the scandal and the backlash.

Article continues after ad

He said, “We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

At the time of writing, Raquel has not publicly responded to the pregnancy rumors. She also hasn’t announced whether or not she will return for Season 11.

However, the cast members may address this in the upcoming Part 2 of the Season 10 reunion. It is set to release on May 31 and will mark Raquel’s first appearance in this season’s reunion.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.