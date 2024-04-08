EntertainmentReality TV

Is The Valley’s Zack Wickham wearing a wig? Season 1 star responds to fan theory

Molly Byrne
is Zack Wickham's hair real?Instagram: bravotv

Zack Wickham from Season 1 of The Valley responded to rumors about his hair being fake. Here are all the details.

The Valley’s Zack Wickham is known for being Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute’s right-hand man.

When he isn’t spilling tea to Kristen about their Valley co-stars, Zack’s debunking the rumor about his full, luscious, and perfectly colored hair being fake, as fans have speculated that he wears a wig regularly.

“No wig, it’s just my hair lol sorry to disappoint all you hairpiece conspiracy theorists,” Zack captioned his viral TikTok where he confronted the accusation.

Fans have since commented by saying they still think he wears a hairpiece.

“There’s an unnatural ‘zero scalp visibility’ to it that looks fake,” wrote one fan.

“Can you show us the front from the root? It’s ok if you wear a hairpiece but it would be helpful for other people with alopecia if you would be transparent & share your secrets,” asked one viewer.

Another fan even called Zack out for having hair that resembles a “Lego character.” While one viewer asked for a tutorial on how he styles his hair.

However, Zack responded to his fans in the comments, saying that he had “no secrets” and that his hair is 100% “real.”

The Valley airs Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

Related Topics

Vanderpump Rules

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Lala Kent Vanderpump Rules
Reality TV
Vanderpump Rules’ Lala under fire for “ignorant” podcast comments about costars
Erica Handel
Ann from Vanderpump Rules
Reality TV
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 star spotted in old episode of The Office
Je'Kayla Crawford
Michelle Lally and Kristen Doute The Valley
Reality TV
The Valley fans say show is “screwed” after Kristen & Michelle’s falling out
Erica Handel
scheana shay
Reality TV
Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer “glad” Scheana Shay hasn’t been on the show
Molly Byrne

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.