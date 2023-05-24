Who is Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval dating?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 star Tom Sandoval isn’t with Ariana or Raquel. Instead, he might already be on to the next girl.

The reality TV spotlight quickly shined on Tom after he cheated on Ariana with Raquel. Not only did their affair go public as the “Scandoval,” but the two decided to continue seeing each other.

His rendezvous with Raquel didn’t last long, though. It was recently revealed that the couple split up after a few months together, and only a few weeks in the public eye.

Yet, it seems as though Tom has already moved on to someone new. And there’s photo proof.

Who is Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules dating?

On May 22, a TikToker posted a video of the Vanderpump Rules star out with a brand-new girl. The video included images of Tom Sandoval hanging out with an influencer by the name of Karlee Hale.

There were several photos of the pair shopping together, eating out at a restaurant, and even a picture of Tom at Karlee’s apartment complex.

And while Tom hasn’t publicly revealed if the new romance rumors are true, it seems as if his new girlfriend may have confirmed it.

It was reported by Page Six that Karlee deleted all of her social media accounts after their pictures went public. Instead of deleting her pages, she could have simply put out a statement denying their relationship. This is now seen as indirect proof that they might be more than just friends.

Not only are publications reporting that they are officially a couple, but fans even see a resemblance between Karlee and Ariana.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.