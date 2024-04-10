Why is BravoCon not coming back in 2024? Future plans explained

BravoCon has been postponed to 2025, and there could be many reasons why it’s not coming back this year.

BravoCon is a fan convention that celebrates the network and its viewers, with events that feature reality stars from various shows.

The convention has been held a total of three times; in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and moved from New York City to Las Vegas in 2023.

Variety reported that BravoCon is skipping a year and will return on November 14-16, 2025 to Caesars Forum, where the last convention was located.

To make up for BravoCon’s hiatus, the network will host special fan events in Los Angeles and New York City called “Watch Party by Bravo.” These events will give Bravo fans an opportunity to interact with Bravo stars and other fans.

Bravo hasn’t given a specific reason for skipping the convention in 2024, leaving speculation as to why the network decided to take a pause.

Many Bravo couples have gone through dramatic breakups recently, like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix, and Carl Radke breaking off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House.

There have also been many Bravo stars facing legal battles, like Karen Huger and Shannon Beador being charged with DUIs, and former cast members Faith Stowers and Leah McSweeney suing the network as part of Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Reality Reckoning’ movement.

The Real Housewives casts are constantly changing and could cause a divide. The RHONJ panels were split for two years in a row at BravoCon 2022 and 2023 because of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s feud.

It’s unclear whether Bravo will announce why the convention isn’t returning in 2023, and they might need time to assess each show’s future before hosting the fan event again in 2025.