Which Vanderpump Rules stars bought their social media followers?

Lala Kent claims some Vanderpump Rules cast members might have bought social media followers, and explained who could be guilty of doing so.

Vanderpump Rules became the most popular show on cable after “Scandoval” happened, allowing the cast to skyrocket to fame.

In a clip reposted on Reddit from her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala accused some of the cast members of buying their social media followers, specifically Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

She went through the most followed cast members’ Instagram accounts and said that if a person has a large amount of “inactive followers,” also known as “bots,” they could be fake.

Article continues after ad

Lala first went to Katie’s Instagram page, which has 1.63 million followers and 43,600 inactive followers.

She compared Katie’s follower count to her own, stating that she has 2.36 million followers and 0 inactive followers.

Lala also noticed that when Ariana had 1.35 million followers awhile ago, her inactive follower count was 707,000.

Article continues after ad

James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Scheana Shay all had a lot of inactive followers when she checked, but Lala didn’t confirm or deny if she thought they were purchased.

Vanderpump Rules fans commented on the Reddit post and believed that Lala was making these claims because she’s not friends with Katie and Ariana right now.

Article continues after ad

“I just don’t think Ariana would need to. She had a fan base from VPR and Dancing with the Stars, plus the overall Scandoval. She will also gain more from Love Island,” the original poster wrote.

“I think Lala is trying so hard to create drama with Ariana and Katie – and I love that neither are taking the bait because her BS is a pattern. There’s a reason why Lauren doesn’t have a lot of female friends lol,” another fan chimed in.

“I think these stats are very unreliable for everyone. It’s possible that they bought followers at some point but I think the methods used to identify it are unreliable,” a third fan said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether Katie and Ariana are purchasing their followers or not, fans think that Lala is clearly jealous of their success.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.