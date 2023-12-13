Danny Pellegrino shocked after Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz make out news

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer dropped a Scheana and Tom hookup bomb, and even Danny Pellegrino is shocked to find that out.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to air in January 2024, but fans are already buzzing as the trailer revealed yet another hookup between two unexpected cast members.

No one expected Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz to have hooked up in the past. The reveal made fans anticipate more drama between Scheana and Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, in the upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

It seems that the hook-up reveal was news even to friends in Tom and Scheana’s circle, because comedian Danny Pellegrino took to Instagram to express his shock.

Article continues after ad

What did Danny Pellegrino say about Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz?

Instagram @scheana Danny Pellegrino was shocked after finding out that Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz made out.

Danny commented in disbelief under one of Scheana’s Instagram posts that it was the first time he had heard the news.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He said, “Scheana!! You made out with Schwartz and we’re just now finding out about it???! How could you do this to us. Question mark.”

Article continues after ad

Scheana mischievously replied, “Things that were supposed to go to the grave BUT it’s not exactly what you think…. Stay tuned!”

Fans discussed on Reddit what Scheana meant when she wrote, “it’s not exactly what you think”. Many hoped that Bravo wasn’t setting them up with a click-bait disappointment with the Season 11 trailer.

Article continues after ad

One commented: “If this winds up happening during a lame game of spin the bottle when they were all in the phase of kissing one another, I’ll be so annoyed. I need it to be a genuine SUR back alley make out sesh or I’ll be convinced this is a ploy to bait and switch from Tim Sandy.”