Vanderpump Rules’ Lala under fire for “ignorant” podcast comments about costars

Lala Kent is talking negatively about her Vanderpump Rules costars on her podcast, and fans don’t want to listen anymore.

Lala Kent is showing a softer side of herself on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 by trying to make amends with Tom Sandoval, which turned Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney off.

Now that the show is airing, Lala has been speaking out about her costars on her podcast, such as claiming that Ariana moved on too fast in her new relationship, among many other things.

Vanderpump Rules fans on Reddit slammed Lala’s negative comments on her podcast and don’t enjoy listening anymore.

“I started listening to Lala’s podcast around Scandoval and I was loving her energy then. I began to genuinely like the podcast and listened to it weekly. I even grew to like her co-host assistant,” one fan wrote. “Fast forward to the airing of the show, the confessionals, and the after show…. I feel like she was completely duplicitous with her podcast audience.”

“In the last 2 months I have been completely turned off. She is arrogant and ignorant at the same time. She comes off as bitter and insecure. It’s really disappointing, I wonder if this is the real her? I actually don’t think she even knows,” another fan chimed in.

“It’s almost like she thinks we won’t somehow connect her podcast words with her VPR scenes and again with her confessionals. Like dude, we see it all. It might be compartmentalized for you but not for us,” a third fan added.

Viewers believe Lala has become the villain this season, and don’t appreciate how she throws her fellow Vanderpump Rules stars under the bus on her podcast.

Lala and Ariana had a huge argument at the Season 11 reunion that allegedly ended their friendship, and fans are wondering what happened between them.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

