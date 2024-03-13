Vanderpump Rules fans unanimously pick a side during Katie & Lala argument

Katie Maloney defended Ariana Madix for cutting off friends who associated with Tom Sandoval, and fans praised her for standing up to Lala Kent when she disagreed.

Ally Lewber hosted an astrology girls’ night on Vanderpump Rules, and it turned into an argument between Katie Maloney and Lala Kent.

When Ariana Madix was upset with James Kennedy for having dinner with her ex Tom Sandoval, Lala didn’t understand why she was controlling who he spent time with.

Katie stood up for Ariana by saying that Sandoval was a bad person even before the cheating scandal, and never apologized for anything he’s done.

Ariana and Katie didn’t understand how Lala was able to set boundaries with people who were still speaking to her ex Randall Emmett last year, but she couldn’t do the same.

Vanderpump Rules fans praise Katie for calling Lala out

Vanderpump Rules fans applauded Katie for defending Ariana against Lala, and reacted to their fight on Reddit.

“Katie eating Lala up for those who loved it as much as me,” the original poster wrote.

“Katie is clocking Lala for who she is – Lala will talk talk talk about how ‘ariana doesnt get to go home with sandoval and tell us not to talk to him’ and ‘nobodies going to like what i have to say’ well b*tch now you dont like what Katie has to say!!!” another fan chimed in.

“I LOVED this from Katie. Calling Lala flat out for that passive aggressive vague threat about ‘what she has to say’ (as if her opinions on this really even matter). Like YES Katie, LFG!!” a third fan agreed.

The group has become divided on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 since some cast members are willing to rekindle their friendship with Tom, while others will never speak to him again.

Katie always had Ariana’s back because she never got along with Sandoval either and claimed he ruined her marriage, and won’t support anyone who wants to be his friend.

In upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules, alliances will continue to shift as Ariana learns who her true friends are after the cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.