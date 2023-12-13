Where to watch Vanderpump Rules Season 11: US, UK & more

Vanderpump Rules is being renewed next year with Season 11. Here are all the details about where to stream the reality show.

Bravo is finally giving us another season of the show that shook the reality TV world this year. After “Scandoval”, fans of the franchise eagerly waited for the new season, and now we finally have a release date for it.

The cast this season will include Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, as well as Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay. More among the returning faces will be James’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies.

Where is Vanderpump Rules Season 11 available to stream?

Bravo

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will officially air on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo. After the air date, new episodes will be available for streaming every Wednesday 6 a.m. ET on Peacock, BravoTV.com, or in the Bravo app.

How to stream Vanderpump Rules Season 11 anywhere across the globe

