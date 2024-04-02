EntertainmentReality TV

Vanderpump Rules fans give Katie Maloney “best dressed” title for reunion look

Erica Handel
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney shocked fans with her Season 11 reunion look, and they named her the “best dressed” cast member.

Vanderpump Rules is more than halfway over, and the Season 11 reunion will be here before viewers know it.

Bravo released photos of the reunion looks for the Vanderpump Rules cast, along with Brock Davies, Ally Lewber, and Jo Wenberg.

On Reddit, fans shared their thoughts about what each cast member wore to the annual sitdown, but specifically praised Katie Maloney’s silver halter keyhole dress.

“For the first time in VPR history, Katie is the best dressed for me. I could cry,” one fan commented.

“Damn, Katie for best dressed, best make up, best everything,” another fan agreed.

“I know ! I was cheering when I saw this pop up ! Yay Katie ! She’s been so good with her Red carpet looks lately. The GLAAD awards , I heart radio , and now the reunion. Slay Katie ! This is maybe her new emergence,” a third fan added.

“Yes, Katie and Ariana! This is my favourite Katie reunion so far, she looks fab,” a different person wrote, also showing love to Ariana Madix’s navy see through dress.

Since Katie wore a darker and more dramatic dress to the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, viewers are excited to see a sleek look this year.

These outfits are just a glimpse into what viewers can expect from the Season 11 reunion, but they have to wait a little longer to see an official trailer.

