Does the cast of Vanderpump Rules still work at SUR?

Vanderpump Rules is supposed to be about one of Lisa’s restaurants and its employees. But do they even work there?

Its unique format puts Vanderpump Rules in a league of its own regarding reality TV. It isn’t just a show that documents romance and drama but also centers around Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

The series is supposed to be a behind-the-scenes look at her employees and their daily lives.

Given the show’s success, assuming that the stars do not spend all their time working at the restaurant makes sense. But, according to fan-favorite Ariana Madix, they don’t work there at all.

Instagram: queensofbravo The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast together at Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop.

Does the cast of Vanderpump Rules work at SUR?

On October 20, Ariana spoke with US Weekly and revealed tons of insider tea that viewers of the show would never expect.

In addition to spilling that the cast has a limit on how much they can drink while filming, the reality TV star said, “No one from the cast actually still works at SUR.”

Even though she didn’t give a timeline on when they started not working there, this still comes as a major shock since that’s the entire gimmick of the series. She also exposed the true process of the cast trips we’ve seen throughout the seasons.

Ariana said, “Cast does not get any location say when it comes to trips. When it comes to attendees for cast trips, it’s up to you if you’re the one planning the trip sometimes, but even then not really. But if you don’t want to go, you don’t have to.”

Production has not publicly fact-checked any of Ariana’s claims as of yet.

