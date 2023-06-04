Vanderpump Rules fans shocked by Raquel Leviss’ behavior in Season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans are starting to get concerned about Raquel Leviss and her behavior during the Season 10 reunion.

As of now, only Parts 1 and 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion have been released. But, it’s already proven to be the most controversial reunion yet.

Because of the “Scandoval”, all eyes are on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. And so far, the rest of the cast has not held back their outrage.

Because of the restraining order she placed on co-star Scheanna Shay, Raquel has to watch the reunion live from a trailer nearby. But, that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t the star of the show.

Article continues after ad

Are Vanderpump Rules fans worried about Raquel?

The reunion constantly panned to Raquel’s live reactions to the conversations going on with the rest of the cast. Most of her expressions were seen as alarming. Throughout both part 1 and part 2, she was seen looking absent-mindedly at the screen.

Specifically, there was a moment when Scheanna was on-stage crying. She was visibly upset by how she has been betrayed by Raquel, who she once gave a place to stay.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instead of showing any remorse or regret, Raquel was sitting there staring back at the screen with a blank look on her face.

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on Raquel’s reactions. Most found it scary to see Raquel emotionless in a situation that she helped to cause.

As of now, it hasn’t been announced whether or not Raquel is returning for Season 11. Currently, she is seeking mental health treatment.

Part 3 of the Season 10 reunion is set to premiere on June 7. In it, Scheanna is stepping out, allowing Raquel to sit with the rest of the cast and talk about the scandal face-to-face.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.