Dancing With The Stars fans react to judge Len Goodman’s passing

Fans and friends of Dancing With The Star’s Len Goodman are sharing their thoughts and prayers on social media.

Len Goodman is most known for being a judge on Dancing With The Stars. He was one of the original judges of the series, starring in the show since its debut in 2005.

Sadly, it was recently reported that he passed away at the age of 78, making Season 31 his last season on the show.

Fans of Len and Dancing With Stars are now taking to social media to share their condolences.

How have fans responded to Len Goodman passing?

On Twitter, several of Len Goodman’s friends and fans have been posting kind messages.

Former Dancing With The Stars contestant Danny Osmond and pro dancer from the series Derek Hough have both publicly reacted to the news.

Donny wrote, “So saddened by the news of Len Goodman’s passing. A huge loss in the world of dancing. Sending prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Derek also weighed in on the news and wrote, “Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.”

One fan pointed out that before Dancing With The Stars, Len Goodman was also known for being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing for several years.

Dancing With The Stars is expected to return this year with Season 32, with Derek Hough’s sister Julianne Hough hosting the competition.

Before his passing, Len announced during Season 31 that he was planning his retirement from the show after over 15 years. He received a standing ovation from the audience for his sendoff.

Disney+ has not announced whether or not Len will be replaced for the upcoming season. To stay updated on all things entertainment, make sure to check our page here.