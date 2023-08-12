Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval responds to new relationship rumors

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval has cleared up the rumors surrounding his alleged new relationship.

In one of the biggest scandals in Vanderpump history, Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. To make matters worse, it was a months-long affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

In response to the widespread hate, Raquel spent two months in a mental health rehabilitation center. Also, Ariana has made her debut in Season 5 of Love Island USA as a host for an episode’s challenge.

As for Tom, he has commented on whether he and the recently discovered mystery woman were in a relationship.

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval addresses relationship rumor

Instagram: tii_sings, tomsandoval1 Tom Sandoval and aspiring artist Tii were spotted outside a swanky club in West Hollywood.

As reported by Page Six, Sandoval spoke with paparazzi while hanging out in Los Angeles with best friend Tom Schwartz. The 41-year-old revealed he was not in a relationship with aspiring artist Tii and that she was “just a friend.”

“A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we’re in a relationship?” Sandoval asked. “Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we’re in a relationship now!”

“Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom,” an insider said. “Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out, and there’s definitely a connection.”

Despite the hinted connection, Sandoval repeated that he and Tii were only friends. “I just want more positive female energy in my life,” he remarked.

In addition to Sandoval and Raquel, Vanderpump fans blasted Schwartz for taking “zero accountability” for his friend’s behavior. Additionally, Ariana has admitted that she and Schwartz are not friends after Scandoval.

To stay updated with Vanderpump Rules ahead of a possible Season 11, check out our coverage here.