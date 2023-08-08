Vanderpump’s Ariana Madix clears up her relationship with Tom Schwartz

Fans question if Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz are friends after a recent photo of them surfaces.

Ariana Madix sets the record straight about her relationship with her ex’s best friend Tom Schwartz.

Dodging your ex’s best friend after a breakup is never easy and also near impossible when you’re filming a reality TV show with them.

Though Vanderpump Rules Season 11 filming has been underway since June, Ariana Madix has finally taken to social media to clear up the speculation that she and Tom Schwartz have reconciled.

Fans have also chimed in with their opinions, as the outpouring of support that Ariana has received since her breakup with Tom Sandoval hasn’t come to a halt.

Instagram: bravohousewives After having broken up with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix speaks out about her relationship with Tom Schwartz.

Is Ariana Madix friends with Tom Schwartz?

Ariana has finally set the record straight via Instagram where Queens of Bravo posted a photo of the VPR cast mates together at Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop. When asked, Ariana clarified that she and Schwartz are still not friends.

Though Tom Schwartz was pictured with his best friend’s ex, Ariana, she admitted to her followers where she stands with Schwartz after a fan commented, “Whole cast is missing Sandoval. And I thought Ariana said we can’t be friends with Schwartz?”

Ariana then definitively replied to the fan, saying, “I’m not friends with Tom Schwartz.”

Instagram: queensofbravo The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast together at Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Schwartz, with one saying, “Schwartz makes me want to stop tuning in next Season. Zero accountability for his horrific behavior towards Katie and the women on the show.”

While another made a bilingual joke, saying, “Porque Schwartz? He should go back to Mars.”

Though Ariana didn’t spend much time commenting back and forth with fans on Instagram, she did make it very clear that she has no intentions of being friendly with her ex’s best friend.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to air sometime in the beginning of 2024. However, tidbits of what fans can expect will continue to leak on social media, as the ongoing turmoil between cast mates has not ceased after the Scandoval fallout.