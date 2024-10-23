Hot Pockets release holiday-themed ugly sweater and customers are in love 

Hot Pockets may no longer sell its iconic products with its microwaveable sleeve, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from coming up with ways to make it up to its loyal customers.

The company just released its first-ever ugly sweater for fans to enjoy over the holiday season. The sweater’s unique design even includes zip-off sleeves, perfect for when things get too ‘hot.’

The sweater is available online. Though quantities have sold out in all sizes from its initial drop on October 15, customers will still have the opportunity to purchase one on October 29, November 19, and December 3 at 12:00 PM ET.

Until supplies last, Hot Pockets’ ugly sweater will sell for $40 and come in sizes from small to 2XL.

According to the retailer’s website, the ugly sweater has a “soft knit material in the iconic bold red hue.” It features “sleeves that zip off at the shoulder” and even “ a snowman with his own Hot Pocket.”

Hot Pockets Hot Pockets customers still have three opportunities to purchase their holiday-themed ugly sweater online.

Other festive designs include images of reindeer, a fireplace, snowflakes, and a text that reads: “Caution: Hot.”

“Tis the sleeveson to show off your unexpectedly hot style with this zip-off holiday sweater, because sleeves are so last year,” said Hot Pockets.

Fans of the microwavable sandwich filled with cheese, meats, and vegetables, are especially excited for Hot Pockets’ holiday-themed ugly sweater.

After the brand announced its release on Instagram, customers expressed how much they “love” and “need” to get their hands on it.

“Everything about this is something I need,” said one. “Hands down, absolutely fire,” added another.

Some, though, wondered if Hot Pockets would consider bringing back the sandwich’s microwaveable sleeve. “Bring back sleeves,” said one. “Boo, bring back the sleeve,” agreed another. Hot Pockets then responded to one of the comments, saying, “Request noted.”