The Valley fans say Kristen Doute is a “chaos demon” who deserves to be on reality tv

The Valley fans are loving every minute of Kristen Doute’s questionable behavior as she risks the friendships in her group.

The Valley Season 1 is only three episodes in, and Kristen Doute has already put every single one of her friendships at risk.

After revealing Janet Caperna allegedly told Zack Wickham that Michelle Lally is a ‘republican racist’ as well as ‘homophobic,’ the entire cast questioned their relationship with Kristen.

While Janet promised Michelle she never thought nor said those words in her life, the cast still brought the heat to Kristen during a dinner party.

“Call it a lie, and don’t call it anything else,” Jesse Lally said, as Kristen attempted to apologize to his wife, Michelle.

Article continues after ad

After the episode aired on Bravo, fans took to X to talk about Kristen’s messy behavior on The Valley.

“Kristen Doute is a chaos demon that deserves to be on reality TV. She would destroy her life and everyone else’s life for a 10-year-old tube of Mac lipstick and half a pack of cigarettes,” wrote a fan.

Article continues after ad

“Haha and I love her for exactly who she is,” a different fan agreed.

“I mean ya gotta give it to Kristen Doute… the b*tch keeps it movin. Always authentically her hot mess self & giving us incredible television,” said another.

Article continues after ad

By the end of the dinner party, Jesse made sure to tell Kristen she “disrespected” his family name by accusing his wife of being someone she’s not.

Though Kristen said in a confessional, “Here I am, take it or leave it,” she left the episode crying.

To see what happens next, fans can tune into The Valley on Bravo every Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.