The Valley Season 1 trailer spoils multiple potential breakups

The new trailer for The Valley Season 1 was released, and hinted at potential breakups between some of the couples.

The Valley Season 1 premieres next week, and Vanderpump Rules alums will give viewers a chance to see what their lives are like after appearing on the show.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute make their reality TV comeback on The Valley, along with Kristen’s boyfriend Luke Broderick.

The three new couples and two singles starring on the spinoff are Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, Jason and Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, and Zach Wickham.

The Valley is about a group of friends from the suburbs of California who start families and take on new career ventures, while trying to survive adulthood.

Bravo Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright show marriage troubles on The Valley.

Jax & Brittany tease relationship downfall on The Valley

In the new trailer for The Valley Season 1 posted by Bravo, two couples hint at cracks in their marriage, including Jax and Brittany.

“I don’t feel like he’s attracted to me. Like, we don’t have sex ever,” Brittany admits to Janet. In another clip, Jax says, “It’s so hard to be married sometimes.”

Michelle and Jesse are also having trouble in paradise. “You were texting like sexy pictures of yourself,” Jax tells Michelle.

“Do you want this relationship to work?” Jesse asks Michelle in a different scene. “I don’t know,” Michelle responds.

The Valley is a show about couples who move to the suburbs to settle down, so viewers will be surprised to see that two of them could be headed for divorce this season.

Jax and Brittany have had relationship issues since their time on Vanderpump Rules, and fans are used to seeing them fight on reality TV.

When The Valley premieres, fans will get more of an idea of what led to their split and if Brittany can forgive Jax for allegedly cheating on her again.

The Valley Season 1 premieres on Tuesday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET during a crossover episode of Vanderpump Rules.