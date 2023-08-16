House of Villains Season 1: Meet the most-hated reality TV stars

Let’s meet the cast of E!’s House of Villains, which features some of the most hated reality TV stars from the past few years.

Every single reality TV show has a villain, or in some cases, multiple villains. It’s the truth. There are always people who don’t win over most of the viewers.

Like Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier from Love Is Blind Season 4. Or First Mate Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

The point is, you could make an entire TV show based around the villains of reality TV shows. In fact, E! just made one.

A series called House of Villians is officially coming this Fall and will feature some of the most hated cast members from our favorite reality TV shows.

House of Villains Season 1: Who is in the cast?

Let’s meet the entire cast of the premiere season and look back on what series they originally starred in.

Jonny Fairplay

Two-time Survivor alum Jonny is looking to finally get an on-screen win. And we all know that he will stop at nothing to get it.

Johnny Bananas

The second Johnny of the group, Mr.Bananas has starred in everything from The Real World to The Challenge. The point is, he’s got quite the reality TV resume.

Tanisha Thomas

If you’ve ever watched Bad Girls Club, then you are going to be very glad. Tanisha is making her return to our screen. Let the arguing commence!

Shake Chatterjee

Micah & Irina were definitely the villains of Season 4, but Shake was the villain of Season 2. Let’s see how he does out of the pods.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Representing 90 Day Fiancé, Anfisa from Season 4 is here to get that cash prize of $200,000.

Bobby Lytes

One of the main stars of Love & Hip Hop Miami, Bobby is not afraid to stir the pot and cause some drama.

Jax Taylor

Move aside Tom Sandoval, there is more than one villain from Vanderpump Rules. And his name is Jax Taylor.

Corrine Olympios

From Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, Corrine is not looking for love on this show. She is looking to win the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillian.

Omarosa

Aside from her controversial political past, Omarosa is great TV and will definitely bring some of the best moments to Season 1.

Tiffany Pollard

Last, but certainly not least, is Flavor of Love’s Tiffany Pollard. Seen by many as the queen of reality TV, we can’t wait to see how she does in this competition.

The series is set to premiere on October 12 on E!

