Did Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 9 just reveal the killer?

We’re just one episode away from the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 climax, but it looks like killer has already been revealed.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a trio of mismatched podcasters investigating death in their New York apartment block.

At the end of Season 3, stuntwoman Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was shot dead from across the building. Meaning Season 4 finds Charles, Oliver, and Mabel endeavouring to solve that crime.

Thanks to the twists and turns of Episode 9 – titled ‘Escape From Planet Klongo’ – it now looks like we might know who is responsible, so beware of SPOILERS ahead…

Who’s the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 killer?

Based on the events depicted at the end of Episode 9 of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, it looks like Marshall P. Pope is the killer.

This penultimate installment set up a new mystery: the identity of a stunt performer whom Sazz took under her wing two years previous, before a disastrous fire gaga sent them down a different path.

Via flashbacks we witnessed their interactions, but never saw her new protege’s face. Then at the end of proceedings, Ron Howard – playing himself – reveals that said stunt burned off his eyebrows. Before handing Charles and Oliver a picture of the peromer in question, and it looks just like Marshall Pope.

That’s the screenwriter of the Only Murders in the Building movie which has been the focus of Season 4, meaning he’s popped up in pretty much every episode, frequently doubting his own talents.

Motive for Sazz Pataki’s murder

We now know why, as Mabel finds a script for the Only Murders movie hidden in a box of beer, but rather than being written by Pope, it has Sazz’s name on the cover. Meaning Marshall stole the screenplay and was taking credit for her work. Giving him both reason and motive to kill Pataki.

We also see Pope in action, trying to smother Glen Stubbins (Paul Rudd) in his hospital bed, as the injured stuntman could potentially finger him for the crime.

So it looks like Marshall P. Pope is the Season 4 killer. But being Only Murders in the Building, there might yet be more twists and turns to come, and maybe even a sting in this particular tale.

We'll find out when Only Murders in the Building concludes next week.