The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson teases drama-filled Season 20

Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette Season 20 just revealed one of the biggest challenges she faced during the season.

The Bacherlotte’s Season 20 is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Charity Lawson front and center. She’s back for redemption after bowing out of the Bachelor without finding a match.

Based on the previous seasons, we can expect to see a lot of entertaining scenes and possibly some tension between the eligible bachelors.

And, judging by what she just said in an interview, viewers will stay on the edge of their seats throughout the entire season.

What did The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson say about Season 20?

On June 23, Charity spoke with PEOPLE about what viewers can expect from her season.

Mainly, she teased that there will be some on-screen drama between the men.

She said, “I really wanted to not get involved with things that were going on in the house, really wanted the guys to deal with that on their own, but when it got to a point where I was being told about things or things were being brought up, that’s when I was like, all right, enough’s enough.”

The reality TV star went on to say that, when it came to actually choosing who to eliminate from the competition, it was challenging.

Charity said, “It’s hard knowing that you’re going to have to say goodbye to great people. Knowing that a lot of these guys sacrificed a lot, they came here, they put their lives on a hold, to come and meet me, it means a lot to me.”

Viewers will soon get a glimpse into the drama and make their judgments on whether they believe Charity makes the right decisions.

To stay updated on all things The Bachelorette and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.