Woman shocked after coworker ghosts entire staff to be on The Bachelorette Season 21

A TikToker who works with a contestant from The Bachelorette Season 21 recalls the day he didn’t show up to work and ghosted his coworkers for weeks.

After the The Bachelorette Season 21 cast was announced, TikToker Riley Ennis went viral for revealing her connection to one of the contestants.

John Mitchell, 25, is a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida, and allegedly didn’t show up to work one morning. He ghosted his coworkers about why he wouldn’t be there for the following weeks.

“The insanity of my office mate being on The Bachelorette this season is WILD. We had no idea what happened to him,” Riley claimed after saying he “mysteriously didn’t come to work for weeks.”

Fans of the show have since reacted to the comical leave of absence, questioning exactly how many weeks he was gone, as they’d like inside details about the upcoming season.

Others commented, saying they’ve always wondered what happened to reality TV contestants when they have to leave their jobs for a show. Do they get fired, or just quit?

TikTok: rileyennisss John Mitchell of The Bachelorette Season 21 with Riley and their coworkers.

Some viewers even shared their own stories about former reality TV personalities who also ghosted their coworkers to be on a show.

“This happened to one of my coworkers, he also went on The Bachelorette. We were rooting for him, Straight Jacket Jay,” wrote one.

“We had a student teacher in high school that had just finished being on The Bachelor,” added another.

John, who will be competing for Jenn Tran’s heart with 24 other men, hopes that she is as “compassionate, honest, and ambitious” as he is.

Though he’s working to become a doctor, he sees himself having a big family, much like he had while growing up.

While the season hasn’t been released yet, fans might catch John and Jenn playing basketball, board games, or ping pong, as he once stayed awake for 36 hours playing the paddle game.

To watch The Bachelorette Season 21, fans can tune into the premiere Monday, July 8 on ABC.