Who does Zach Shallcross pick on The Bachelor?

ABC Network’s dating reality show, The Bachelor Season 27 star, Zach Shallcross had struggled to find his match. Here’s who he picked as his final choice.

The Bachelor, since its launch in 2002, has entertained millions of audiences across the globe and has become an ever-growing franchise.

The show expanded into a gigantic franchise consisting of several spin-offs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, and The Golden Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross had the opportunity to be the leading guy of The Bachelor Season 27 and after meeting up with 22 beautiful ladies he had a big decision to make.

The Bachelor alum Zach felt stuck between Gabi and Kaity

In the final episode, Zach had to choose between his last two contestants Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar, and he gave his final rose to Kaity.

Apart from the two, other women who made it to the finale of The Bachelor Season 27 included Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Katherine Izzo.

In the finale, Zach ended things with Elnicki and went on to propose to Kaity. He said: “I love you with all my heart, and you’re the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever.”

The two got engaged on screen and in July 2023, Zack and Kaity moved in together in Austin, Texas. During the three-hour finale event, the pair disclosed that they planned to get married sometime in 2025.