Where to watch The Bachelorette – Is it streaming?

Is Season 20 of The Bachelorette streaming? Here are all of the details on how to watch the show from anywhere.

The Bachelorette is officially back with a Season 20. And, based on the previous seasons, fans can definitely expect a lot of romance and tons of drama.

With Charity Lawson returning from her previous season, viewers will see the fan-favorite on her second search for love.

Where is the season going to be streamed? Here is everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where is The Bachelorette Season 20 available to stream?

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres on ABC on June 26. As far as streaming, the season will mainly be available to watch on Hulu.

As long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, you will be able to watch each episode the day after it airs on ABC. You will also be able to watch some of the previous seasons, including Season 18 and Season 8, on the platform.

If you do not have access to Hulu in your country, we suggest you try using a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite shows from areas that do not have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Hulu.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN gives you access to tons of other reality TV shows to binge, including Love Island and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

To stay updated on all things The Bachelorette and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.