Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke call off engagement

Summer House’s Lindsay and Carl have already ended their engagement before the Season 8 premiere.

One of the main couples from Bravo’s Summer House is Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

The series has shown their entire journey, from being just friends hanging out to Carl getting down on one knee in Season 7 and proposing to her.

Season 8 was supposed to showcase their lavish wedding plans leading up to their big day.

But, before the premiere, their relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

Have Summer House’s Lindsay and Carl broken up?

On August 31, it was reported by Page Six that the couple had called off their engagement and were no longer together.

“The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House,” the outlet shared. Bravo has not confirmed this.

The only co-star who has publicly reacted to Lindsay & Carl’s split so far is Paige DeSorbo. When the news broke, she responded ‘thanks’ to a fan who said she was right at the Season 8 reunion to judge if their engagement was genuine.

Paige and Lindsay have not had the best friendship on the show, and it seems as though their beef is far from over.

Nevertheless, instead of watching Lindsay and Carl reach a great milestone, viewers of Season 8 will have to watch the couple’s downfall. Did they end their relationship on good terms? Was there any infidelity involved?

Bravo has not announced a release date for Season 8 yet. However, it confirmed a second season of the show’s spin-off, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

To stay updated on all things Summer House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.