Summer House’s Carl Radke speaks out after split with Lindsay Hubbard: “I’m crushed”

Carl Radke of Summer House broke his silence after calling off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard, saying that he is “crushed,” despite being the one who canceled the wedding.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard had been exclusive since 2019 before becoming engaged in 2022.

The now-broken-up couple met in 2016 while filming Summer House and eventually gravitated to each other, resulting in 2023 Fall wedding plans.

Though Radke called off the wedding just weeks ago, shocking Hubbard, as he did so while filming Season 8 of Summer House, he has finally broken his silence about the failed engagement.

Instagram: carlradke Carl Radke shocked his ex Linsday Hubbard by calling off their engagement while filming Season 8 of Summer House.

Carl Radke apologies for breaking off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard

Radke recently called off his engagement with Hubbard. Though production wasn’t filming at the time, he called them to pick up the cameras — while Hubbard had no clue it was coming.

The breakup is presumed to air on Season 8 of Summer House, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2024.

However, before BravoTV fans can get a glimpse of the shocking content, Radke released a statement in the form of a letter where he stated that he was “crushed.”

In his rather lengthy letter, Radke explained his remorse, saying, “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke continued, “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding.”

He then asked for patience from fans, friends, and family, saying, “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Being that Radke and Hubbard’s wedding was a destination ceremony to be held in Mexico, Radke also apologized in his statement for guests having already purchased their flight tickets and hotel reservations.

Though Radke wrote a letter to his loved ones, Hubbard has yet to release a statement regarding their broken engagement.