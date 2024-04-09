Will Bravo recast Summer House after Season 8?

Summer House fans wonder if Bravo will recast the show after Season 8 since the housemates are making significant life changes.

Summer House Season 8 features the cast making major life decisions, such as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula possibly moving to the suburbs, and Paige DeSorbo relocating to Charleston with her boyfriend, Craig Conover.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup also plays out this season, which could cause a divide in the group if the former couple returns for Season 9.

Since the housemates are thinking about the next chapter in their lives, Summer House fans on Reddit are hoping for the show to be recast.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: amandabatula

The original poster questioned the future of the show within the next 2-3 years and wrote, “With Kyle and Amanda looking towards settling down a bit, Carl/Lindsey break up (likely one of them won’t be back), Paige’s career outside of summer house getting bigger, it seems like the core of the show is going to be gone sooner rather than later.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan had a theory that Kyle and Amanda’s marriage will be under fire after viewers move past Lindsay and Carl’s breakup. “All eyes will be on them again, and I think it’ll be for the last time. I don’t think Amanda stays with him.”

Article continues after ad

A third fan wants Kyle and Lindsay to come back if they both end up being single, and think that Amanda and Carl will step away from Summer House for a quieter life off-camera/

“Then I say we rely on West & Jesse to bring us new fun friends to fill our endless summer,” the same fan added.

Other Summer House fans predicted that Carl will leave the show while Lindsay stays to avoid filming together like Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix did on Vanderpump Rules.

They also said that Kyle and Amanda will only stay on the show for two more seasons if they break up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viewers are rooting for Gabby Prescod, West Wilson, and Jesse Solomon to get bigger roles on the show, and believe Paige and Ciara Miller will stay on for one more season, and Danielle Olivera could be done after Season 8.

Wherever the Summer House cast ends up next season, fans enjoy watching the drama unfold on the show as Lindsay and Carl’s relationship falls apart.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.