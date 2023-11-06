Bravo stars thirst over Below Deck’s Captain Jason after meeting at BravoCon

Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck had quite a few women vying for his attention at BravoCon — but who were the ladies that caught his eye?

Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck is known for his rock-solid abs and transparency with showing them off to just about anyone who asks.

His looks and charm are so tantalizing that he had plenty of Bravolebrity women competing for his attention during this year’s BravoCon.

Though he’s technically single, let’s take a look at the women of BravoTV who tried to steal Captain Jason’s heart during the highly anticipated 3-day event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Captain Jason shared a “goodbye” kiss with a fellow Bravolebrity

BravoCon isn’t only for the ladies, as the men of the network’s most hyped shows made their way to Las Vegas to partake in plenty of fun flirtation with their fellow Bravolebs.

And though Captain Jason entered BravoCon as a single lad, he may not have gone home as one.

Not only did Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules catch Captain Jason’s attention while in Las Vegas, but she also made sure to post one of their encounters to her Instagram.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Captain Jason even coyly addressed his spark with Kent, saying that the two have “communicated” and that the pair are only eight hours apart via plane. He also posted the same photo of him and Kent to his Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Caroline Brooks of Real Housewives of Dubai also caught up with Captain Jason on a separate occasion, having allegedly kissed before saying goodbye after one evening.

When asked about how his encounter went down with Brooks, Captain Jason expressed, “It was a goodbye kiss, but I’m glad that she got something out of it. That’s fantastic.”

Article continues after ad

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House also spoke about being ready to “go down under” with Captain Jason after she heard that he “had his eyes” on her.

And though BravoCon 2023 will come to an end after tonight, it’s clear that Captain Jason’s presence will linger among the many women of Bravo who would love to have a chance with him.